Vancouver rapper Madchild making stop in Kelowna on cross-Canada tour

Madchild is making 65 stops in 81 days

Madchild is coming to Red Bird Brewing this summer. (@madchild/Instagram)

A Vancouver-based rapper is making a stop in Kelowna this summer.

Madchild, also from the group Swollen Members, will be making a stop at Red Bird Brewing as part of his 2023 M.A.D.E. Tour. The 47-year old is playing 65 shows in 81 days across Canada.

His Kelowna stop is happening on Saturday, June 3 and he’s bringing Dow Jones and Robbie G with him to perform.

Tickets are $30 and meet and greet tickets are $60. They can be found on Eventbrite.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.

READ MORE: Plain clothes Kelowna cops cracking down on crime

READ MORE: Bike bandit takes bait in Kelowna

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ConcertsEntertainmentKelownaMusicOkanagan