Tune-Agers to perform in Penticton

The Penticton Tune-Agers choir and orchestra will perform later this month.

The concert will feature well-loved show tunes from productions on stage and screen. Nick Kelly, the director of Tune-Agers, will conduct the concert.

It’s Showtime will be held Sunday, April 16 at 2 p.m. at Penticton United Church, 696 Main St. Tickets are $15, or $5 for those under 12, and are available from Tune-Agers members, the church office, Dragon’s Den on Front Street, Artisans of the Okanagan on Victoria Road North in Summerland and at the door.

To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ConcertsPenticton