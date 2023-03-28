The Penticton Tune-Agers will perform on April 16. (Black Press file photo)

The Penticton Tune-Agers will perform on April 16. (Black Press file photo)

Tune-Agers to perform in Penticton

Spring concert planned for April 16

The Penticton Tune-Agers choir and orchestra will perform later this month.

The concert will feature well-loved show tunes from productions on stage and screen. Nick Kelly, the director of Tune-Agers, will conduct the concert.

It’s Showtime will be held Sunday, April 16 at 2 p.m. at Penticton United Church, 696 Main St. Tickets are $15, or $5 for those under 12, and are available from Tune-Agers members, the church office, Dragon’s Den on Front Street, Artisans of the Okanagan on Victoria Road North in Summerland and at the door.

