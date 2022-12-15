The Okanagan School of the Arts cast of Another Elfing Musical dressed for the show. (Submitted)

Tired of rewatching the same old show? Give Another Elfing Musical a try in Penticton

The Christmas-themed musical runs every night until Dec. 17

If you’re tired of watching It’s a Wonderful Life, there’s Another Elfing Musical you could see instead.

The Okanagan School of the Arts is putting on the show every night until Dec. 17, featuring existing songs, original music, and an original script at the Cannery Stage.

The Christmas-themed musical tells the heartwarming and hilarious tale of young snow elves looking for fame and fortune at the North Pole.

Doors open to the Cannery Stage at 7 p.m. and performances start at 7:30 p.m.

“There’s something truly magical about bringing a group of talented people together to sing, dance, and entertain,” said OSA executive director Kim Palmer, who is also part of the cast and the creative team. “It’s marvelous watching our members perform at a level they didn’t know they could achieve.”

Highlights of Another Elfing Musical include an original song written for the show, music from The Muppet Christmas Carol, and a viral pop tune that will have you singing along. The show is very family friendly and interactive.

The OSA is also partnering with The Nest to offer a dinner-and-show package. Two guests can enjoy a shared appetizer, an entrée each and two adult beverage before the show, then take the few steps to get into the theatre.

Tickets for the show can be picked up at www.okanaganschoolofthearts.com/newsandevents and for more information about the show you can also contact the OSA at info@osarts.ca.

The main goal of the show is to share a wonderful theatre experience, but if additional funds are raised through ticket sales, they will support the OSA’s ongoing community arts programming

