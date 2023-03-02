Thrash Wrestling returns to Penticton for 3 shows; former WWE superstar joining roster

Chris Masters is joining the promotion’s roster and will appear in Kelowna and Vernon first

Just because you’re already the best, doesn’t mean there’s isn’t more to do.

That’s the attitude of Nick Szalanski, the head of Thrash Wrestling, ahead of the promotion’s anticipated three-show set in Penticton this spring.

Former WWE superstar Chris Masters is among those jumping on board for upcoming shows in Vernon and Kelowna, to help take the Okanagan-based promotion to the next level.

“When it comes to pro wrestling in the Interior, we’re the ones on top,” Szalanski said.

Before Masters makes his debut in the ring for Thrash, the promotion is making its anticipated return to Penticton on March 24, at the Luso Canadian Multicultural Society at 135 Winnipeg Street.

Events at the same venue on April 14, and May 19, will follow.

Headlined by a triple-threat title match between The Momentaker, Danni Deeds and Summerland’s Brayden Goss, the promotion is putting its biggest stars in the Penticton ring later this month for a night of “settling grudges,” Szalanski said.

Although Masters isn’t scheduled to appear at the Penticton show in March, his pending arrival to the Okanagan could spark the debuts of other former WWE superstars in the coming months, Szalanski added.

Masters, a native of Santa Monica, Calif., enjoyed two different stints in the WWE — first from 2005-2007 and then again from 2009-2011.

The promotion made history on Jan. 14, when a pair of steel cage matches helped draw a record crowd at Penticton’s Trade Convention Centre for wrestling.

“That was a special night,” Szalanski said.

Special, but also one the Armstrong-born promoter will never forget.

“That place will be like our Wrestlemania,” he said. “We’re going to try to be there later this year, again

Doors at the Luso House open at 7 p.m., for Thrash Wrestling’s late-March show.

Tickets for all three Thrash shows in Penticton this spring can be purchased at ticketseller.ca.

As of this week, physical tickets for the March show can be found OneBoardshop on 2210 Main Street.

Szalanski is expecting a sold-out crowd for all three upcoming shows in Penticton.

Penticton’s Trade and Convention Centre is the largest venue the promotion has appeared at to date.

“What we’re doing is building this to the level where we can maintain as the best.”

