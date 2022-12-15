Thrash Wrestling bringing its biggest event yet to Penticton

Thrash Wrestling is bringing its annual “Cold Blooded” to the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre in 2023. The promotion is holding its debut show at the venue on Saturday, Jan. 14. (Shar’s Photography photo)

It’s going to be electrifying and exhilarating, but most importantly, cold-blooded on Jan. 14.

That’s what the head of Okanagan’s Thrash Wrestling, Nick Szalanski, says about the promotion’s upcoming show at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.

A steel cage main event between the champion Jordie Taylor and hometown favourite Braydon Goss headlines the “Cold Blooded” event on Jan. 14 to kick off Thrash Wrestling’s 2023 season.

“The matches will be bigger and the stakes will be higher,” Szalanski said.

Thrash Wrestling returns to Penticton next month but not at its usual venue, the Luso Canadian Multicultural Society on Winnipeg Street. The city’s convention centre will instead host the promotion’s upcoming event with two steel-cage showdowns and several grudge matches.

“We’ve gotten a ton of interest and the tickets are already selling,” Szalanski added. “This next show is definitely a stepping stone and we’re moving to bigger things.”

The promotion routinely sells out the Luso, cramming about 150 people inside the hall. At the new venue, Szalanski hopes to more than double that number.

“I think we’re going to get the same hot crowd there like we always do in Penticton because they’re always loud and excited,” the Vernon-based promoter said.

It’s a crowd that will get to cheer for a pair of South Okanagan performers during the night, including Summerland’s Goss in the main event. The 26-year-old wrestler has proven to be a “big draw” in Penticton because of his local roots and good-guy persona, according to Szalanski.

An additional steel cage showdown and a tag-team women’s match will come before the main event.

Tickets are available for purchase at One Boardshop on Penticton’s 2210 Main Street or at valleyfirsttix.com. The show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Fans are invited to the Barley Mill Brew Pub for an after-party when the all action wraps up.

