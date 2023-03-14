Texas-based singer to serenade Kelowna, Lillooet and Sicamous on B.C. tour

Singer Anna Alessandra will be performing in Sicamous on Friday, March 24. (Contributed)

Singer Anna Alessandra is bringing a touch of Texas to Sicamous.

Houston-based Alessandra will be playing a show at Owlhead Creek Bed and Breakfast on Friday, March 24.

The singer/songwriter has lived and performed in the U.S., Canada and Europe, and plans to tour the rest of the world. Alessandra’s music combines Americana roots with Celtic storytelling, adding in a moody Gothic feel.

This is her first tour and Alessandra said in a media release she came directly to B.C. to share her music with an area and people she loves. The tour takes her from Savary Island to Vancouver, then she stops in Kelowna on March 21 and Lillooet on March 23. After Sicamous, Alessandra heads to Kamloops to perform on March 25, and heads to the west coast to finish her debut tour.

Alessandra began writing songs as a young child, falling asleep in the back of jazz clubs where her mother would perform. She began as a venue booker for bands in North Carolina but writes in her bio of the moment she finally decided to step on stage herself and has never looked back.

The show starts at 7 p.m. on March 24 and tickets are $15.

