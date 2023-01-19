Still time to get a spot at Robbie Burns Night in Penticton

Bob MacMillan raises a toast to Robbie Burns at the celebration for the 261st birthday of the Scottish Bard in 2020. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

There’s still time to pick up tickets to celebrate the Ploughman Poet’s birthday at Penticton’s Lakeside Resort.

The Penticton Scottish Festival’s celebration of Robbie Burns starts at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 21, with entertainment beginning at 5:30 and dinner at around 6 p.m.

This is the seventh year the Penticton Scottish Festival has organized the event.

The dinners in 2019 and 2020 were both sold-out fundraisers for the festival, with over 240 guests attending the 260th birthday celebration in 2019.

On Robbie Burns Night, people will be able to learn some of the history of the poet, hear recitations of his works including the famous Address to the Haggis, enjoy live music and dancing and good food.

There will be haggis on the menu, of course, as well as non-haggis and vegetarian options.

In 2021, the Penticton Scottish Festival Society instead put together a special series exploring Scottish culture in the Okanagan that was broadcast on Shaw Spotlight’s Penticton channel.

The series featured seven hour-long episodes that included segments of Highland, Scottish Country and Irish dancing, youth and adult pipe bands, Scottish food demonstrations, Scotch tasting workshop, how bagpipes and tartan kilts are made, and how and why Scots celebrate the poetry of Robert Burns.

Tickets are available for $70, with children aged 4 to 11 for$25 and kids under four free and can be purchased from the Penticton Scottish Festival’s website.

