Start your engines: Monster trucks, trailers returning to Penticton Speedway in 2023

One of the five vehicles in the Flying Destruction bursts through an old trailer at the end of a day of races at the Penticton Speedway in a previous season. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

Winter’s end is almost here and that means it’s time to look ahead to when the region’s top racers start their engines at the Penticton Speedway.

The track recently announced this year’s schedule, with opening day’s Western Rattler 300 race set for May 5 and 6.

Other events on the calendar include the Malicious Monster Truck Tour on May 13 and 14 and Hit-to-Pass trailer racing at the Gordy Mannes Feedway 500 Memorial during the last weekend of July.

The Penticton Speedway has made a number of changes ahead of the 2023 season, including renovations to the track’s first turn.

“From renovating the first turn and removing the infamous ‘bump’ to hosting all new events, there is going to be action 24/7 this race season,” the speedway writes on its website.

The Western Rattler 300 will see the largest payout for drivers west of Nova Scotia, with a total purse of $65,000.

This year’s full schedule is as follows:

• Second annual Western Rattler 300 (May 5 to 6)

• Malicious Monster Truck Tour (May 13 to 14)

• Young Guns Memorial (May 20 to 21)

• NSRA Winged Sprints & Can-Am Wingless Sprints (June 9 to 10)

• The Sunshine Bowl (June 17)

• The Summer Classic (July 15)

• Avion Motorsports RS1 Cup Series (July 22)

• Gordy Mannes Feedway 500 Memorial (July 29 to 30)

• Avion Motorsports RS1 Cup Series (Aug. 19)

• Iron Driver (Aug. 26)

• The Fall Brawl (Sept. 9)

• Championship Races (Sept 30. to Oct. 1)

More information on each event can be found here.

