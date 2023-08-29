Staff, volunteers full of Giddy Up ‘N Go for Armstrong IPE

Fair begins Wednesday, 9:30 a.m., Aug. 30, and runs until Sunday, Sept. 3, with everything but a parade

The final touches are happening in the next 48 hours for the 122nd edition of Armstrong’s Interior Provincial Exhibition, which rolls out Wednesday, Aug. 30, at 9:30 a.m. (File photo)

You know it’s IPE week when the event’s general manager is working from a dirt pile.

Heather King and everyone involved in Armstrong’s 122nd Interior Provincial Exhibition is rolling up their sleeves and getting ready. The fair kicks off Wednesday, Aug. 30, at 9:30 a.m. and goes daily through to and including Sunday, Sept. 3.

“We’re putting our whole hearts into this,” laughed King. She successfully steered the IPE back in 2022 after a two-year COVID hiatus.

The return of the fair drew hordes of crowds on all five days.

“The midway showed up last night and they’re setting up today,” said King. “They’ve got some new rides this year.”

The animals for the fair arrive Tuesday and the grand opening of the 122nd edition is Wednesday morning.

This year’s theme is Giddy Up ‘N Go.

“We are super excited,” said King.

The midway, food fair, animals, and exhibits are but a portion of what’s available to see. The only downside is the cancellation of the IPE’s annual parade on Saturday, Sept. 2, due to a shortage of traffic control personnel.

The always popular Canadian Professional Rodeo Association returns for three go-rounds under the IPE lights Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, with event finals slated for Saturday night.

A professional bull riding event takes place Sunday evening to wrap up the fair.

Rain is in the forecast for the first two days before a return to sunshine for the weekend.

Everything IPE can be found at armstrongipe.com (and in the pages of the newspaper).

IPE PARKING

The City of Armstrong would like to remind businesses that with the IPE approaching, all public parking is available to the public attending the fair.

Businesses within the city are not permitted to reserve parking for their business and the city discourages displaying signs stating, ‘no parking.’

“The city sympathizes with the temporary inconvenience to businesses during the IPE, however we invite you to join us in welcoming visitors to our community to help keep this a successful event this year and into the future,” said city community services manager Warren Smith.

The city will continue to direct visitors attending the IPE to park only in designated parking areas which includes all city parking lots as well as the many paid parking lots which are organized by non-profit groups.

During the IPE, the following parking violations will be subject to vehicles being towed /or a fine:

• • Parking in a no-parking zone (Designated by the City and IPE);

• • Blocking a driveway;

• • Blocking a lane of traffic (parking on a street with a centre line except in clearly marked parking spaces);

• • Parking within 20 meters of an intersection or stop sign;

• • Parking within 15 meters of a railway crossing;

• • Parking within 5 meters of a fire hydrant.

“These measures are necessary to help keep traffic moving and to allow access for emergency response vehicles,” said Smith.

READ MORE: Staff shortage shuts down Armstrong IPE parade

READ MORE: Armstrong IPE giddy over 2023 theme

@VernonNews

roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AgricultureNorth Okanagan Regional District