Santa’s coming to tour Oliver with the Fire Department

The tour routes will be announced on Dec. 18 to 23

Santa’s coming to town early once again from Dec. 18 to 23, and he’s hitching a ride with the Oliver Fire Department.

The Fire Department has decked out one of their engines for a suitable ride for Saint Nick, and it will be covered with festive lights as it heads out.

The exact routes will be shared publicly on the Oliver Fire Department’s social media on each individual day.

After heading to out to the night’s chosen area, they’ll be driving around for a bit with Santa to give an early “Ho Ho Ho,” to everyone ahead of his big night.

To keep an eye on the routes, and to find out when the truck will be heading out, check out the Oliver Fire Department’s Facebook page.

Cod goes wild in Okanagan rounds

