Salmon Arm Fair returns with exhibits, live music, knights, stunt dogs and more

Oliver Lease and grandmother Michele Robinson enjoy a ride on the carousel at the Salmon Arm Fair Midway on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

The city fairgrounds are abuzz with activity in preparation for the return of the Salmon Arm Fair.

Running Sept. 8 to 10, this year’s event includes a host of fall fair staples as well as some new and recently introduced attractions and entertainment that, in total, according to fair manager Jim McEwan, offer something for everyone.

“There’s just so much to see… for all members of the family, from kids up to grandparents,” said McEwan.

An abundance of exhibits awaits fairgoers this year. McEwan said last year’s fair was a great one for exhibits, but this year surpasses it, with lots for people to see and tour through, from arts and crafts to home and garden, and lots of livestock.

Dancers from Shuswap Dance Centre and Just for Kicks Dance Studio will be demonstrating their skills throughout the weekend at the RBC Mainstage, which will also be the place to be for live music throughout the weekend, including a performance by fair newcomers Donna and Leroy Anderson, know for their time on the Tommy Hunter Show.

The West Coast Thunder Drill team are back for performances throughout the weekend at the Grandstand Arena, as are the Knights of Valour, whose members will be demonstrating their jousting prowess.

West Coast Amusements will be back at the Midway, with rides from noon to midnight on Friday and Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

New this year to the fair are the Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show.

“They work with rescue dogs so it’s pretty impressive what these handlers area able to do and these dogs are like athletes and just love to perform,” said McEwan.

At 6 p.m. on Friday, the Salmon Arm Fair will be recognizing the 34 young participants of this year’s Project Grow gardening initiative and the winning gardens. McEwan said the winners will receive an RESP from SASCU as well as gift certificates from Buckerfield’s. Project Grow is an initiative of the Salmon Arm Fair, Buckerfield’s and the Shuswap Food Action Society, and is supported by SASCU and Grow and Change Horticultural Services.

Saturday is also parade day. The Salmon Arm Fair Parade rolls out from the fairgrounds at 10:15 a.m. It runs along Shuswap Street to Hudson Avenue, from Hudson to Ross Street, Ross to Lakeshore Drive. At 10th Avenue, the parade runs back across Highway 1 and makes its way back to the fairgrounds. McEwan asked that people be patient as the route will be closed to traffic between 9 a.m. and noon.

Gates open at 9 a.m. and close at 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and at 5 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, including the schedule for each days’ activities, visit salmonarmfair.ca.

lachlan@saobserver.net

Fall fairSalmon Arm