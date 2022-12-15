Osoyoos photographer Ron Hiller captured the elusive Sasquatch near Osoyoos, apparently in the festive spirit of Christmas. (Ron Hiller photo)

Saintly Sasquatch sighted near Osoyoos

The mysterious creature can be seen from Highway 3 towards Anarchist Mountain

There’s been a Sasquatch sighting near Osoyoos.

But this one appears to be in the Christmas spirit.

Well known Osoyoos photographer Ron Hiller caught the saintly Sasquatch on camera recently.

It appears the mysterious mountain creature is dressed in rather holy attire, even donning an angel’s halo.

Apparently this isn’t the first antics of this Sasquatch. He played cupid this year at Valentine’s.

The big footed creature reportedly lurks about in the Anarchist Mountain area, where he has been spotted about 17 kilometres east of Osoyoos off Highway 3 near a residential estate.

Osoyoos is also home to the vine monster which can be seen from Highway 97 as you enter Osoyoos from the south.

