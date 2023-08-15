Roots and Fruits and Rockin’ Picnic return to Oliver

Top local chefs turn hot dogs into works of art, live music and parade this weekend

Rock & Roll Picnic goes Friday night where top local chefs will be transforming humble hotdogs into works of culinary art. (Town of Oliver)

The Roots and Fruits Expo and parade is back in Oliver on Saturday, Aug. 19.

The fun starts Friday evening with the third annual Rock & Roll Picnic. The picnic features a party atmosphere hyped by two bands. On top of the music, come for the food. Top local chefs will be transforming humble hotdogs into works of culinary art.

On Saturday, the excitement gets rolling at 10:30 a.m. with the annual Roots & Fruits parade. After the parade, head on down to the Oliver Community Park for the Roots and Fruits Expo. This year’s line-up includes non-stop music and entertainment on two stages, art demonstrations, tons of kids’ activities, and food trucks right through til 10 p.m.

The famous pie eating contest returns, as well as an art show.

The festival features the rocking’ rhythm and blues group Sergio and the Big Boss Man Band. Also on the main stage are 13 Broken Bones, Sons of John, Dirt Road Opera and more.

The free day of events is put on by the Kiwanis Club of Oliver and Oliver Parks and Recreation.

