Rock & Roll Picnic goes Friday night where top local chefs will be transforming humble hotdogs into works of culinary art. (Town of Oliver)

Rock & Roll Picnic goes Friday night where top local chefs will be transforming humble hotdogs into works of culinary art. (Town of Oliver)

Roots and Fruits and Rockin’ Picnic return to Oliver

Top local chefs turn hot dogs into works of art, live music and parade this weekend

The Roots and Fruits Expo and parade is back in Oliver on Saturday, Aug. 19.

The fun starts Friday evening with the third annual Rock & Roll Picnic. The picnic features a party atmosphere hyped by two bands. On top of the music, come for the food. Top local chefs will be transforming humble hotdogs into works of culinary art.

On Saturday, the excitement gets rolling at 10:30 a.m. with the annual Roots & Fruits parade. After the parade, head on down to the Oliver Community Park for the Roots and Fruits Expo. This year’s line-up includes non-stop music and entertainment on two stages, art demonstrations, tons of kids’ activities, and food trucks right through til 10 p.m.

The famous pie eating contest returns, as well as an art show.

The festival features the rocking’ rhythm and blues group Sergio and the Big Boss Man Band. Also on the main stage are 13 Broken Bones, Sons of John, Dirt Road Opera and more.

The free day of events is put on by the Kiwanis Club of Oliver and Oliver Parks and Recreation.

PHOTOS: Peach Fest’s Grand Parade

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

<

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

<

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Events

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Taylor Swift cost breakdown: Thrilled fans have to start saving — a lot
Next story
Algeria bans ‘Barbie’ almost a month after movie’s local release

Just Posted

BC Highway Patrol, Keremeos RCMP and the Coroners Service are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed on Highway 3 near Cawston. (Black Press Media file photo)
Woman walking in middle of Cawston highway hit and killed by vehicle

A view of smoke in the air in Vernon Tuesday morning, Aug. 15, 2023. (Submitted photo)
Wildfire smoke prompts air quality advisory for Okanagan, Shuswap

Fire crews are making process on the Ross Moore Lake wildfire despite a forecast of warmer temperatures. (BC Wildfire Services)
Fire crews making progress on blaze outside Kamloops despite heat

Rock & Roll Picnic goes Friday night where top local chefs will be transforming humble hotdogs into works of culinary art. (Town of Oliver)
Roots and Fruits and Rockin’ Picnic return to Oliver