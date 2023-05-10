Robert De Niro, at 79, becomes a father for the 7th time

Robert De Niro has welcomed another child. The 79-year-old is now the father of seven.

A representative for De Niro confirmed the birth to The Associated Press on Tuesday. No other details, including the identity of the mother, were released.

At a film premiere Tuesday night, De Niro told The Associated Press about becoming a father again: “It’s always good and mysterious and you don’t know what the hell is going to happen.”

The Oscar winner is also a parent to Drena, 51, and Raphael, 46, from his first marriage to Diahne Abbott and twins, Julian and Aaron, 27 Elliot, 24 and Helen Grace, 11, from his second marriage to Grace Hightower. De Niro and Hightower announced they were divorcing in 2018.

De Niro is currently promoting the new comedy “About My Father,” which opens on May 26.

De Niro is a two-time Oscar winner for his supporting role in “The Godfather: Part II” and best actor in “Raging Bull.” In 2011, he was also honored with the Golden Globes’ Cecil B. DeMille Award for his impact on the world of entertainment and awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom five years later.

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

——— Associated Press journalist John Carucci contributed to this report.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Childcarehollywood

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vernon jazz club nominated for Okanagan’s favourite music venue

Just Posted

Skaha Beach in Penticton. Tempertures in the Peach City starting Sunday, May 14, will reach up to 32 C. (John Arendt - Black Press)
Upcoming heat wave could break records in the Okanagan, experts say

Snow measurements varied widely in the May 1, 2023 data. The Liard basin in northern British Columbia was at 233 per cent of normal, while the Skagit basin was at 47 per cent of normal. (BC River Forecast Centre)
B.C. snow levels vary widely

Sam Peters is one of just seven athletes from across Canada who has been selected to the National Wheelchair Tennis Development Team (Bowen Assman photo).
Okanagan wheelchair tennis pro named to Canadian team

Julie Ellison, left, and Sarah Martin are the current leaders at the Lower Similkameen Community Services Society. (Brennan Phillips - Keremeos Review)
South Okanagan Women in Business: People are difference makers of the LSCSS

Pop-up banner image