Penticton’s Peach City Beach Cruise returned after two-year hiatus in 2022 to entertain car lovers across the province. (Logan Lockhart- Western News)

Registration opens for 21st annual Peach City Beach Cruise in Penticton

The show returns to Lakeshore Drive and Rotary Park on June 23

Western Canada’s premier car show is returning to Penticton this summer and those hoping to be part of all the action can throw their names in the hat now.

As of 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, registration is open for the Peach City Beach Cruise.

In 2022, the event returned after a multi-year hiatus to Lakeshore Drive and Rotary Park by welcoming a total of 737 cars from owners across North America.

Wayne Wood, the president of Peach City Beach Cruise, told the Western News that this year’s show will be in the same place as last year — Penticton’s Lakeshore Drive area.

“Directors are very pleased an agreement could be reached with the city,” Wood said.

In September 2022, organizers confirmed the show would be returning from June 23 to 25. They also added, though, that the event had lost five out of its 16 directors over the past year.

Hundreds of cars and thousands of people touched down in Penticton for the event last summer, with more than 40 vendors and live music featured at Gyro Park.

People can register for this June’s event at peachcitybeachcruise.ca

Wood later added on Saturday morning that registration is already “going well.”

