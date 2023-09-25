Refund options announced for 2023 Salmon Arm ROOTSandBLUES Festival

Blue Rodeo and frontman Jim Cuddy close out the first and only day this year’s Salmon Arm ROOTSandBLUES Festival on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. (File photo)

Refund options have been announced for 2023 ROOTSandBLUES Festival ticket holders.

Festival organizers say ticket holders will receive a refund survey by email on Tuesday, Sept. 26. Email recipients are asked to fill out the survey to receive a refund, or donate the cost of the ticket towards the festival. Only those who are eligible for a refund will receive the email link to the survey.

The Aug. 18-20 event was cancelled after the Friday due to the Bush Creek East wildfire and related health and safety concerns.

“As you might expect, cancelling the festival has triggered a whole new set of processes, actions, and negotiations that need to be established and approved before we can begin the ticket donation and refund process,” festival organizers explained after the cancellation. “This process takes time, but we will be announcing our refund and donation options soon.”

No refunds are available for Friday single-day tickets, while full or partial refunds are available for single-day tickets for Saturday and Sunday. A weekend pass holder may receive a 70 per cent refund. Festival campers may receive a 50 per cent refund. Refunds don’t include processing or credit-card fees.

Alternatively, all ticket types may be donated to the festival. A tax receipt will be issued upon processing. Should you choose a partial refund, the remainder of your ticket price will go towards the 2024 festival.

“Despite this year’s festival being cut short, we will make every effort to present the 32nd annual festival in the way we have all come to know and love,” said festival organizers.

Read more: Salmon Arm festival cancellation ‘definitely the right decision’

Read more: Wildfires force cancellation of Salmon Arm ROOTSandBLUES Festival

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

Roots and Blues FestivalSalmon Arm