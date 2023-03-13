Psychological thriller filmed in Penticton debuts at Landmark Cinemas

Until Branches Bend will play March 20 with a Q&A with director after

The award-winning locally filmed movie Until Branches Bend is coming to theatres for one night only on March 20 across Canada including Penticton and Kelowna.

The psychological thriller is the debut feature from Vancouver-based director Sophie Jarvis and was filmed in the Okanagan, including scenes filmed throughout Penticton such as at the iconic Peach.

The theatrical run begins with screenings across B.C. (including Penticton’s Landmark Cinemas), Ontario, Alberta and extends to Winnipeg and Montréal later in the month, with more dates to be announced. At the Penticton screening on March 20, Jarvis and guests will be in attendance for a special Q&A.

Filmed on 16mm in many parts of the Okanagan region, the taut psychological drama observes Robin (Grace Glowicki), a pregnant cannery worker who discovers an invasive insect in a peach. Her struggle to prove to her community that the danger the insect poses is real is underscored by her personal struggle to seek an abortion. As her obsession alienates her from friends and family, she sinks deeper into her task. Until Branches Bend reveals how trouble beneath the surface will always come to light.

The movie was originally filmed under the title of ‘Invasions,’ and includes scenes shot from Summerland and Penticton down to Osoyoos, as well as Cawston’s Community Hall.

Until Branches Bend had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2022 and was recently announced as an official selection at South by Southwest (SXSW) in Austin, Texas, where the film will have its U.S. premiere alongside some of the world’s most talented filmmakers.

The film won Best B.C. Film at the Vancouver International Film Festival.

Until Branches Bend features a cast helmed by award-winning actor and filmmaker Grace Glowicki (Tito, Raf) and Alexandra Roberts in her breakthrough role as Laney. The cast is rounded out by wonderful performances from Quelemia Sparrow (Motherland: Fort Salem), Lochlyn Munro (Riverdale) and Antoine Des Rochers (Antigone).

The movie also plays March 20 for one night only at Kelowna’s Landmark Grand 10 Cinemas.

