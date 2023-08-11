PHOTOS: Three crocs, one a shoe in the Penticton Peach Fest sandcastle competition

Reg and his family, grandkids from Calgary created a giant Croc sandal in the Peach Fest sandcastle competition. (Monique Tamminga Western News) In the kids category there were octopus, turtles and castles. (Monique Tamminga Western News) Grant Thornton’s giant sand desk. (Monique Tamminga Western News) Castanet’s Peach Snaps. (Monique Tamminga Western News)

More than 1,000 spectators came to see sandcastles take shape on the beach at Skaha Lake on Thursday evening.

The competition was fierce and the unplanned theme very reptilian, as sandcastle artists went toe to toe against the clock to build the perfect sandcastle for the Sunrise Club of Rotary’s annual Peach Fest Sandcastle competition.

There was a giant gecko, two crocodiles, a giant Croc shoe, a hippo, dolphins, a shark and a sand desk.

Local accounting firm Grant Thornton brought a large contingent out to create the giant desk because as one staff member said, “Who wouldn’t want a desk at the beach.”

Also on the business side, Castanet brought the peaches out, building a giant crocodile they named Peach Snaps.

One of the most unique sandcastles to enter was a giant Croc shoe.

Grandpa Reg, from the West Bench of Penticton, said the idea came to him because he always wears Crocs and for a recent birthday, all 14 members of his extended family got a pair of Crocs.

“Last year, my wife surprised me through the whole family, and as a gift everyone got 14 pairs of Crocs. We have 14 in the family from age two up to my age. My grandkids are here from Calgary helping out,” he said.

In fact, making sandcastles was an all-ages event, with toddlers spraying down the sand to kids hauling shovels and smoothing out edges.

Another local entry was the Glen Place Gang — three sets of families who live in the Glen Place neighbourhood of Penticton — who created Purpose Porpoise, which appeared to be two dolphins and one shark.

There were four categories in the sandcastle competition, each with cash prizes including kids, youth, family/friends and corporate/business.

