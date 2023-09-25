PHOTOS: That’s a Bumwrap on downtown Penticton Slack Alley parties

It was a beach vibe at the final Slack Alley party behind Slackwater on Martin Street. (Monique Tamminga Western News) A cool hang out spot in Slack Alley. (Monique Tamminga Western News) The sounds of Will Schlackl played at the Slack Alley. (Monique Tamminga Western News) Liam Peyton, of Slackwater Brewing helped come up with the idea of Slack Alley -transforming the dingy back lane into a bright and inviting gathering place. (Monique Tamminga Western News)

It was a beachy vibe for the final Slack Alley party of 2023.

The laneway summer-end bash was a celebration of The Bumwrap that has been in downtown Penticton for 44 years.

More than 100 people came out for the event, with many of them being young families.

In collaboration with Downtown Penticton and Penticton Art Gallery, and with the sounds of DJ Edgar and Will Schlackl, guests were treated to free family fun with kids enjoying several art activities. The beer and drinks were flowing all around and another alley mural was being worked on.

“It’s great to be able to celebrate with our friends The Bumwrap,” said Liam Peyton, co-owner of Slackwater Brewing, where Slack Alley parties are held behind the brewery.

Peyton came up with the vision of Slack Alley — transforming the dingy back lane into a bright and inviting gathering place.

Bumwrap had a whole floaty, beach-themed area with their clothing, bathing suits and sandals up for sale.

The Hub brought out a Foosball table and supplied the food. Ad Hoc also had some clothing up for sale.

The staff at Bumwrap said they had a ‘blast.’

This was the final of three Slack Alley parties for 2023.

