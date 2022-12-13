Photos: South Okanagan Christmas lights that are worth the drive

This isn’t just a Christmas light display this is a full on show timed to music at 103 Devon Dr, Okanagan Falls. Worth the drive. Nothing like seeing the mighty SS Sicamous lit up for the holidays. But the ship is all decked out for Christmas in the inside rom Dec. 19 to 23. (Monique Tamminga Western News) A light display like no other in Osoyoos at 2901 52 Avenue. (Submitted) Check out this life-like Grinch once stolen and then returned a couple years ago at 123 Granby Ave. in Penticton.(Submitted) Check out this life-like Grinch once stolen and then returned a couple years ago at 123 Granby Ave. (Submitted) 238 Huth Avenue in Penticton. (Submitted)

The Penticton Western News has compiled a list of addresses and neighbourhoods that have gone above and beyond to brighten your nights by creating their holiday displays for everyone to see.

Some have been around for a while and shouldn’t be missed and others are new and noteworthy.

Don’t forget that Wednesday evening, Dec. 14, marks the return of the free transit light tour with pick-up at Cherry Lane mall, Penticton Plaza and Peachtree.

READ MORE: Bus light tour

It’s also well worth the drive to Oliver to check out the “Krieswolds” at 1015 Fairview Rd. and Silver Sage Winery that lights up the whole vineyard.

Also in Oliver, the town centre is lit up and is a must to check out the light tunnel at Lions Park.

Santa will once again be going through neighbourhoods riding on the lit Christmas fire truck.

103 Devon Dr, Okanagan Falls

4:30 to 11 p.m.

Josh Heinrich has gone all out this year with timed light shows set to music taking place every 30 minutes at his Devon Drive address, just 10 minutes out of Penticton in Skaha Estates. The show consists of 5,725 individually controlled pixels that are synchronized to music, over 5,000 static LED lights, and 2+ dozen inflatables/decorations. While the show is entirely free, it does take a significant amount of time, effort, and money to set up. If we made you smile, please consider making a small donation to one of our charities. For all the details of show times and where to park, click here.

238 Huth Ave., Penticton

For the third year, the Jones family has put together their Christmas Wonderland backyard walk-thru at 238 Huth Ave. in Penticton.

They have added a huge Christmas village to their backyard Wonderland which is open every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights, from 6 to 8 p.m. Their front yard is always available for viewing.

Come see the full-sized Santa sleigh and eight reindeer, giant gnome, Mickey & Minnie, Olaf and of course the giant Grinch, Cindy Lou and Max. Once again they will be collecting again this time for SOWINS and the Oasis United Food Cupboard.

READ MORE: Huth Ave. Christmas display grows for 2022

The K streets: Killarney, Kilwinning and King

When it comes to holidays, the K streets in Penticton go all out from huge and interactive Halloween displays to thousands of Christmas lights to brighten your night.

A few special mention houses are on Killwinning and Killarney. The K Streets are located above the Penticton IGA.

S.S. Sicamous

At Christmas time, staff replace the white lights with red and green, and put up lit Christmas trees on the bow and stern. Over the years, many people have said to us, that it isn’t Christmas, until the holiday lights are on at the Sicamous! Not only do people get to enjoy the outside lights, but the boat will also be all decked out for the holidays for five days from Dec. 19 to 23.

READ MORE: Christmas just got cozy on the SS Sicamous

2901 52 Avenue Osoyoos

We have our Christmas lights up and running from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. until Christmas.

We will be collecting for the Food Bank and the Kiwanis Toy Drive if you would like to donate. Santa is out in the yard most nights from around 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Light displays across Penticton

White Ave/Main Street

Heritage home on Eckhardt between Martin and Winnipeg

The Grinch display at 123 Granby Ave.

Walden Crescent/Grandview Street

Moosejaw Street, off Duncan Avenue

Atkinson Street close to Cherry Lane

178 Beatty Crt.

Coleman Street between Green Avenue and Blairmore Crescent

Pineview Road; Abbott and Hansen streets

Dewdney Crescent

2447 Cornwall Dr.

Hatfield Avenue across from Columbia Elementary school

Sendero Canyon (Lawrence Avenue)

Wiltse neighbourhoods

READ MORE: The 2021 Christmas lights list

If your display doesn’t appear on this list, please let us know as we will be updating the list as new addresses come in. Reach us at editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Christmas Shows