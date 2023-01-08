PHOTOS: Penticton residents weigh in on where Flat Stanley should go next

Flat Stanley visits one of the most popular Penticton tourist attractions, the Channel, where in summer people can take a 1.7 km leisurely float from Okanagan Lake to Skaha Lake. Grade 2 students from Surrey, B.C. asked that Stanley visit some of Penticton’s famous sites to learn about the community. (Contributed) Flat Stanley visits the SS Sicamous, now permanently parked at Okanagan Lake. The historic paddlewheeler was once a busy boat taking people from Vernon to Penticton with stops in between. (Contributed) The iconic Peach at Okanagan Lake in Penticton. This big peach is the only one of its kind left in the Okanagan. It serves drinks and treats during the summer. (Contributed)

Flat Stanley has come all the way from Surrey, B.C. to get to know Penticton and what makes it so unique.

A Grade 2 class from Surrey sent the City of Penticton a Flat Stanley (the coloured paper cutout), as one of the nine communities across Canada they are interested in learning about. The students asked that Stanley visit some of Penticton’s famous sites.

So far, Flat Stanley had coffee with the mayor, visited the iconic Peach, walked the KVR trail towards Naramata, visited the SS Sicamous and the Channel, but he didn’t go for a float.

When the city asked Pentictonites what sites Flat Stanley might like to see, there were a few locations that stood out.

The top answer was Munson Mountain and the Penticton sign. The Japanese Gardens and a Vees Game were close seconds.

There were other mentions too, like the Leir House, Art Gallery, the Museum, Skaha Bluffs, Skaha Lake, Tickleberry’s, Apex Mountain, LocoLanding, a vineyard and even over to Summerland to ride the steam train.

One suggestion seemed very apropos, that Flat Stanley visit a Grade 2 Penticton classroom.

Flat Stanley doesn’t go home until next week, which is plenty of time to accommodate more sightseeing. When he gets home to Surrey, he is said to be “excited to share his adventures with his students.”

According to Wikipedia, Flat Stanley, written by Jeff Brown in 1964, recounts the adventures of Stanley Lambchop after he is squashed flat by a bulletin board while sleeping. He survives and decides to make the best of being flat. Soon, he discovers that he is able to enter locked rooms by sliding under the door. Another special advantage of being flat is that Flat Stanley can visit his friends in California by mailing himself in an envelope.

The Flat Stanley Project began in 1995 under the direction of Dale Hubert, a third grade school teacher in London, Ont. Students begin by reading the book and becoming familiar with Flat Stanley’s story. Then, they create paper “Flat Stanleys” and connect with other schools in communities around Canada they are interested in learning about.

In 2008, more than 6,000 classes from 47 countries took part in the Flat Stanley Project.

