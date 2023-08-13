PHOTOS: Penticton Peach Fest packed for 54-40 concert

Huge turnout to 54-40 concert at Peach Fest on Saturday night. (Brennan Phillips Western News) Doug and Slugs put on a great show Saturday night in Okanagan Lake Park. (Brennan Phillips Western News)

Okanagan Lake Park was filled to the brim Saturday night for the 54-40 concert.

Hundreds brought their chairs down in front of the Peach Fest Peter Bros. stage to watch Doug and the Slugs rock it out before headliners 54-40 belted out their hit songs.

Western’s Brennan Phillips was there to capture the evening in photos.

From 54-40’s Ocean Pearl, One Day in Your Life to She-la and One Gun, all the best of the B.C. band’s hits were sung

Sunday marks the last day of Peach Fest.

Sunday started with the MinuteMan Kids Parade down Main Street, followed by the last Flying Fools High Dive show at 1:30 and 5:30 p.m. p.m. and Black Widow Rope Spinners at 2:45 p.m.

At 6 p.m., the Hip Replacements take the stage at Okanagan Lake Park.

