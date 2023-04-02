PHOTOS: How long does it take to float down Penticton Channel?!

Monique Tamminga

So how long does it take to float down the Channel?! Go visit Jacob George, general manager of Coyote Cruises, to find out.

George is at the 6th annual TRUE Penticton Tourism Expo at the Penticton Trade & Convention Centre until 4 p.m.

Asking how long it takes to float down the Channel is one of the top questions Pentictonites ask on social media and it has become quite the running joke with locals. George says it can take anywhere between one to three hours depending on the river flow and melt of the snow pack.

So will the summer be as epic as last year?

“I think we are going to have a massive year like last year,” said George.

Coyote Cruises was just one of the over 40 Penticton tourism and entertainment businesses showcasing all the fun things Penticton has to offer. Brewery wine samples, winery tour operators and adventure tours were just a few of the businesses there. Penticton Speedway was there promoting a completely new concept where the public can purchase to drive one of their race cars around the track.

Sparrow Scooters is also on hand even offering a free try on the electric scooters. They are located at most of the motels on Lakeshore and other locations.

In fact, the whole expo is such a good reminder of just how much fun Penticton offers to tourists and locals alike.

There’s plenty of Plinco games, giant Connect 4, basketball, cornhole and more to keep the kids busy.

The expo also showcased the many upcoming festivals we have lined up this year, from the upcoming Fest of Ale taking place April 15 to the Scottish Festival, Rib Fest and Peach Fest in August.

