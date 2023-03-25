Speckled Row, Penticton’s largest pottery studio located in the historic Cannery, is celebrating its one year anniversary on Saturday, March 25 from 11-4. (Submitted)

Penticton’s largest pottery studio holds 1st birthday celebration today, March 25

‘You are never too young or too old to get your hands full of clay’: Speckled Row studio

Penticton’s newest and largest pottery studio Speckled Row celebrates its first birthday this Saturday March 25 with live pottery wheel throwing, tours, refreshments and the chance to win a gift basket full of handmade pottery.

Founded in 2022, Speckled Row is located in the historic Cannery Trade Centre and is currently the creative space for 18 potters including owner Carla O’Bee.

The studio offers a wide range of workshops and classes for adults, children and teens. Not only does the studio offer a calendar fully loaded with clay filled classes, they also offer studio memberships for aspiring potters and hobbyists looking to spark their creativity through clay.

“The studio has seen exceptional growth in its first year of business,” said O’Bee. “Our main purpose is to create a welcoming space for both newcomers and experienced potters to practice pottery. We think pottery is best practiced together and we can only learn, grow and evolve when we come together. We pride ourselves on our clay community and on having a space free of judgment and full of creative energy.”

Over the past year, Speckled Row has had over 600 pottery students and has provided just over 60 classes and workshops including five week pottery wheel classes, summer clay camps, private team building nights and single session hand building workshops.

“From ages four to 84, you are never too young or too old to get your hands full of clay,” says O’Bee. “We see lots of local Pentictonites, but we have also had students from Kelowna, Summerland, Cawston, Keremeos and even Princeton.”

Speckled Row is well known for collaborating with other local businesses.

One of their more popular collaborations, Pots & Pints had 50 beer lovers hand building mugs at Tin Whistle Brewing which is also located at the Cannery Trade Centre.

“We have ran this workshop twice now and it typically sells out in a week.”

On Saturday, the studio will be open from 11 to 4. They will also be giving away a $300 gift certificate that can be used towards any of their in studio classes. Everyone is welcome.

For more information go to speckledrow.com.


