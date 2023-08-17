The Penticton Tune-Agers will begin practices in early September. A concert is planned for Dec. 3. (Contributed)

Penticton Tune-Agers will have new director this fall

Kelsey Zachary will lead choir and orchestra

The Penticton Tune-Agers will have a new director as they begin rehearsals this fall.

The Tune-Agers are a community choir and orchestra with more than 50 singers and musicians. Rehearsals for the season will begin in early September and Kelsey Zachary will be the new director.

The Tune-Agers will get together for a meet and greet session on Sept. 5, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Penticton United Church on 696 Main Street. All ages are welcome.

Zachary said she would like to see the musical ensemble grow. She added that all voices and musicians are welcome to join the Tune-Agers.

The choir and orchestra practice separately each week until concert time and then come together for the last few rehearsals.

The choir meets Tuesday mornings from 10 until noon, at Penticton United Church. The orchestra practices Thursday mornings 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., at Oasis United Church at 2964 Skaha Lake Raod.

A concert is planned for the afternoon of Dec. 3.

