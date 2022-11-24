Penticton Secondary students to join award-winning musician on stage for Christmas show

Vernon’s Andrew Allen will be at Cleland Theatre in Penticton on Dec. 16. (Photo- route97culture.com)

A man who’s performed alongside the likes of Bruno Mars, Train and One Republic will have some youth-inspired company when he hits the Penticton stage in December.

Vernon’s own Andrew Allen will be accompanied by students from Penticton Secondary and the local academy music of arts when he appears at the Cleland Theatre on Dec. 16, for a Christmas-themed performance.

The 41-year-old has scored five top-10 hits in Canada, while also writing with artists like Carly Rae Jepsen and Meghan Trainor.

The musician’s show will be the final edition of the Route97 Culture Road Trip Series in 2022.

“To have a nationally recognized artist round off the series and spread some holiday cheer will be fantastic,” said Mark Greenhalgh from Penticton’s Misty Mountain Production and one of the co-creators behind the series.

Allen’s chart-topping hits include ‘I Wanna Be Your Christmas,’ but his benchmark single ‘Loving You Tonight,’ helped put him on tour with the aforementioned superstars, as well as The Barenaked Ladies.

“Andrew Allen is an amazing talent,” said Mandy Wheelwright, the other co-creator behind the Okanagan series. “His Christmas show at the Cleland on December 16th, accompanied by local students and artists, will definitely be a lovely holiday experience for all of us in the South Okanagan.”

Tickets for the show are on sale now and can be purchased here.

Before Allen’s appearance at Cleland Theatre, the venue hosts Juno award-winner William Prince on Dec. 2, for another edition of the Route97 Culture Road Trip Series.

READ MORE: Juno award-winning musician coming to Penticton

@lgllockhart

logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

ChristmasEntertainmentPenticton