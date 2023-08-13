Penticton Peach Fest Kiddie Parade in Photos

Great turn out, creative decorations and costumes made this one of the best Peach Fest Kids Parades ever. (Monique Tamminga Western News) Elvis was singing to his fans at the Kids Parade. (Monique Tamminga Western News) A marching band led the kids parade. (Monique Tamminga Western News)

If you missed the Minuteman Press Kiddies Day Parade on Sunday, you missed out.

A huge turn out of children between the ages of 0 and 12 went all out decorating bikes, scooters, wagons and themselves. Even Elvis was there.

The parade was led by a marching band down the 200 block of Main Street and to Gyro Park where prizes were given out for People’s Choice and a grand prize of a new bicycle for best decorated entry.

Spiderman came out to the parade and Super Mario who was pulling the Princess in a wagon. There was also a tank and driver, some dinosaurs and Chinese dragon, lizards and some Jeffer’s Fryzz were there too.

Peach Fest Royalty walked the parade as did some Peach Fest directors and their children.

Sunday marks the last day of Peach Fest.

Sunday started with the Kids Parade, followed by followed by Kids Day with a magician, the last Flying Fools High Dive shows at 1:30 and 5:30 p.m. p.m. and Black Widow Rope Spinners.

At 6 p.m., the Hip Replacements take the stage at Okanagan Lake Park.

