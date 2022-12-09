Penticton Indian Band members star in new B.C.-made movie about residential schools

A free screening of Bones of Crows plays at Penticton’s Cleland Theatre on Saturday night at 7 p.m.

Bones of Crows will be screening at Penticton’s Cleland Theatre on Saturday night, Dec. 10. (Photo: supplied)

When the lights turn off at Cleland Theatre this Saturday, the on-screen performances from several members of the Penticton Indian Band will be just seconds away.

Bones of Crows, a Vancouver and Toronto film festival drama about residential school survivors, comes to the local theatre for a free screening on Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. and Penticton is expected to be well represented.

Directed and produced by Métis writer Marie Clements, the film follows Cree matriarch Aline Spears through her life, including her experiences at residential school and the lasting, inter-generational impact it had on her family.

A young version of Spears is played in the movie by Summer Testawich from the PIB.

“We are extremely excited and look forward to witnessing the debut of the acting skills of community members from the Penticton Indian Band, who are featured in and play some major roles in the film,” said Greg Gabriel of the PIB.

The film was initially released on Sept. 10, 2022, and has since been played at theatres across B.C. and the rest of Canada. After its Penticton screening, the film will be featured on Dec. 12 at the Oliver Theatre for Keremeos, Osoyoos and Oliver Grade 10 to 12 students.

According to the Toronto International Film Festival, Bones of Crows is a “powerful indictment of the abuse of Indigenous peoples and a stirring story of extraordinary resilience and resistance.”

Cleland Theatre’s doors open at 6:30p.m. and free tickets are available at no cost at Penticton’s community centre, city hall and the PIB office. Following the screening, there will be a facilitated discussion about the film.

“We’re very thankful for the opportunity to partner with the Penticton Indian Band to support the screening of this important film in our community,” said Penticton mayor Julius Bloomfield.

“This is a meaningful opportunity for our communities to come together and learn more about the tragic history of residential schools and the ongoing inter-generational trauma that is fundamental to reconciliation. I hope to see our community take advantage of this rare opportunity.”

