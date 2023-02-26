Penticton Ignite the Arts Walk celebrates everything art

Artists in action were part of the 2022 Lake-to-Lake Art Walk and will be again this year. The inaugural edition of the Ignite the Arts Festival was a nine-day celebration of arts and culture. (Picture This Custom Framing photo)

Join in for a community celebration of all things art at the newly named Penticton Ignite the Arts Walk Saturday, March 25 from 11 to 4 p.m.

A featured event of the Ignite the Arts Festival, the Art Walk showcases the work of hundreds of artists at multiple venues across the city. Explore them in any order and create your own art adventure.

There are 29 venues, studios, galleries, breweries and cafes across the city plus a sculpture events and a mural dedication at 333 Main Street at 2 p.m.

At Matheson Gallery on Martin Street there’s going to be live music, live mural painting, artists on location painting outside, a Sculpture Day event with the exhibition and sculpture contest.

Over at Artables on Main Street, they will be throwing large scale vases and jugs and the studio’s students will be doing action painting class on site.

Check out all the venues and art map here.

The Ignite the Arts Art Walk is organized by the Penticton & District Community Arts Council (PDCAC) in partnership with the Penticton Art Gallery (PAG), the Downtown Penticton BIA, and Travel Penticton.

The organizers decided to change the name from the Lake to Lake Art Walk to the Penticton Ignite the Arts Walk to better reflect its large role in the 10 day festival.

This year’s Ignite the Arts Festival kicks off on Friday, March 24, and runs through to Sunday, April 2.

