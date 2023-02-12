Penticton Art Gallery’s ‘Loving Mugs Chili Cook-Off’ heats up February

Penticton Art Gallery’s Loving Mugs Chili Cook Off is back to in person on Feb. 23. (Penticton Art Gallery staff)

It’s the perfect time of year to warm up those taste buds at the Penticton Art Gallery’s ‘Loving Mugs Chili Cook-Off’ event, returning in person on Thursday evening, Feb. 23.

Guests will have the opportunity to sample delicious chili made by some of Penticton’s top chefs. The chili will be dished into a handmade mug, which can be taken home as a souvenir. The event will feature a variety of chili dishes from restaurants like Gratify, Highway 97 Brewery, The Pasta Factory, and Honey Toast with Penticton Art Gallery’s Kristine Lee also competing. More restaurants to be announced soon.

Bread, dessert, and drinks will also be provided.

The event will also feature live music by Daryl O’Neill. And you’ll get your chance to vote on your favorite chili dishes, with custom trophies presented for first, second and third place.There will also be winners in categories such as ‘beaniest’, ‘spiciest,’ and ‘most creative.’

Loving Mugs are traditional drinking vessels with two handles, one on either side, which are commonly used to symbolize friendship, unity, and love. The use of loving mugs at this event is a nod to the historical significance of the cups, and a celebration of community and togetherness.

“We’re thrilled to be hosting this unique and fun event for its 6th iteration, and we can’t wait for everyone to come out and enjoy some delicious chili while getting to take home a beautiful handmade mug,” said Penticton Art Gallery staff member Rebecca Stocker.

A similar format to PAG’s most popular event, ‘Soup Bowls’ which is held in November, this time the art gallery is challenging restaurateurs, caterers and organizations to add some heat to life in February. Tickets include a handcrafted mug, all chili tastings, and a secret recipe book.

Tickets are on sale now. Members can purchase tickets for $40, non-members are $45.

For tickets, visit pentictonartgallery.com/loving-mugs-and-soup-bowls.

