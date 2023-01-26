Penticton Art Gallery celebrates 50 years with unique art exhibit

Penticton Art Gallery curator and director Paul Crawford pictured during the 42nd annual live auction. The gallery is hosting its 50th anniversary art exhibit opening Jan. 28. (Brennan Phillips - Western News file photo)

The Penticton Art Gallery is turning 50 this year and to celebrate the milestone, they are having an exhibition featuring a diverse selection of artworks from the past and present that go along with special stories.

The celebrations begin Jan. 28 at 1 p.m. for the exhibition opening, a presentation from everyone’s favourite curator Paul Crawford as well as some afternoon treats and some great story-telling.

The anniversary art exhibition will run from Jan. 27 to March 18.

Among some of the surprises for the exhibition will include a Toni Onley piece. That artwork is thanks to Viv McElgunn-Lieskovsky.

If you want to find out more about why this is so special to her, you might want to join the exhibition opening on Jan. 28.

Just in this year alone, PAG has made huge contributions to the arts in Penticton with co-organizing the annual Ignite the Arts Festival, co-organizing the Square Mini Mural project with Cannery Brewery, hosting the sold-out Soup Bowl fundraiser, and last year hosting Buffy Sainte-Marie’s exhibit.

