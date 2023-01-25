Paris Hilton becomes a first-time mom to baby boy

Socialite and reality TV star Paris Hilton has welcomed her first child with her husband, venture capitalist Carter Reum.

Hilton took to Instagram on Tuesday and posted a photo that seems to show the 41-year-old new mom holding her baby boy’s tiny hand.

“You are already loved beyond words,” she wrote, adding a blue heart emoji.

The heiress did not say when her baby was born or provide further details, including a name.

“It’s always been my dream to be a mother and I’m so happy that Carter and I found each other. We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy,” she told People magazine.

The baby boy is Hilton’s first child, while Reum shares a 10-year-old daughter with reality star Laura Bellizzi.

Best wishes flooded in from Hilton’s famous friends, including Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen, Lindsay Lohan, Demi Lovato, Rosario Dawson, Poppy Delevingne, Ashley Tisdale, Naomi Campbell and Heidi Klum.

Teigen summed up their best wishes with: “Congratulations so happy for you both!!”

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Entertainment

Previous story
Monumental animal art infuses Chanel’s gleaming couture show

Just Posted

(@airrack/Twitter)
Morning Start: New record for world’s largest pizza

Penticton Vees forward Josh Nadeau at the skills competition at the BCHL All Star weekend held at the outdoor rink on Saturday, Jan. 21. Josh won in shooting accuracy while his brother Bradly won hardest shot. (Logan Lockhart Western News)
Opinion: How Penticton became the best hockey town

BC Transit wants your input on bus service in Penticton. (Black Press file photo)
BC Transit surveys Penticton residents on routes and how to increase ridership

The Bass Coast and Shambhala electronic music festivals each host drug-checking services. An Interior Health report shows a rise in festival goers having their drugs checked, especially if they bought drugs at the festival. Photo: Bass Coast
B.C. music festival visitors more likely to use drug-checking services: Interior Health