The OneWorld Festival returns to the Penticton Lakeside Resort on Feb. 25. (Brennan Phillips/Western News)

The OneWorld Festival returns to the Penticton Lakeside Resort on Feb. 25. (Brennan Phillips/Western News)

OneWorld Festival returns in-person to Penticton’s Lakeside Resort

The 10th annual festival goes this Saturday, Feb. 25, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

More than 35 countries will be represented this weekend in Penticton when the 10th annual OneWorld Multicultural Festival comes to the Lakeside Resort.

After a multi-year hiatus because of the pandemic, the festival returns to its familiar in-person format this Saturday, Feb. 25, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Headlined by visual displays of traditions, dance, food, art, and entertainment, festival organizers are promising to celebrate diversity across the South Okanagan and Similkameen.

Hosted by the Penticton-based South Okanagan Immigrant and Community Services (SOICS), the event is free to attend and will also feature cultural performances, immigrant success stories and tasting of international cuisine.

The festival was held virtually in 2022, eight local restaurants offered special promotions in lieu of in-person vendors.

More information on the event’s full schedule is expected to be announced later in the week.

READ MORE: OneWorld: A multicultural celebration of diversity

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

EntertainmentFestivalPenticton

Previous story
U.K. comedian adds stop in Kelowna for upcoming Canadian tour
Next story
Watch American Idol ‘Platinum Ticket’ singer wow crowd at a B.C. talent contest 10 years ago

Just Posted

Highway 3, next to Conifryd Lake, west of Osoyoos on Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 21. DriveBC is warning of black ice between Osoyoos and Keremeos. (Photo- DriveBC)
Watch for black ice on Highway 3 between Keremeos and Osoyoos: DriveBC

Street View of Oliver’s 380 Chardonnay Avenue, one of the four properties set for development after a public hearing on Monday, Feb. 13. (Photo- Town of Oliver)
Contentious 12-unit duplex development approved by Oliver council

The OneWorld Festival returns to the Penticton Lakeside Resort on Feb. 25. (Brennan Phillips/Western News)
OneWorld Festival returns in-person to Penticton’s Lakeside Resort

Athletes from across the OKanagan competed in the 2019 Okanagan Valley Throwdown in Penticton. (Western News)
Okanagan Valley Throwdown back in Penticton for 10th year of competition