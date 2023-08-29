Okanagan gets footloose with clog, round and square dance awareness week

Non-profit groups from across the valley will be putting on lessons

Participants in the clog dancing class in West Kelowna back in 2022. Clog dancing will take place again in 2023, although times are currently to be determined. (Contributed)

Put on your clogs and be ready to spin your partner around, as the first ever square, round and clog Dance Awareness Week is in full swing.

The province has declared the footloose week from Aug. 27 to Sept. 2.

The three forms of dance “help relieve stress and develop flexibility, strength and coordination,” according to the official proclamation provided by the province. “Square, round and clog dancing allow dancers to meet and enjoy the company of people from all walks of life.”

In Vernon, a new program, entitled Social Square Dancing, takes place at 7 p.m. starting on Thursday, Sept. 7 from the Halina Activity Centre. Contact Roxanna at 250-540-9877 for more information.

Round dance sessions, which consist of ballroom dancing to live cues, also begin, on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 3:15 p.m from the Halina Centre. Contact 250-542-3568 for information.

In the Kelowna and West Kelowna area, clog dance instruction is planned in September, however the wildfires have disrupted scheduling. Contact Barb, leader of Okanagan Cloggin’ at 250-768-8557 or okanagancloggin@hotmail.com.

