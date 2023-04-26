Music, ‘mini TEDTalks’ and more planned for 2nd edition celebration in Salmon Arm

A celebration for the launch of the second edition of Jim Cooperman’s book Everything Shuswap will take place at Song Sparrow Hall in Salmon Arm on Friday, May 12, 2023. (Image contributed)

A celebration with music, food and guest speakers, will mark the launch of a revised edition of a book born from author Jim Cooperman’s passion for the Shuswap.

On Friday, May 12, Cooperman will be hosting an all-ages gala for the release of the second edition his book Everything Shuswap. Being held at Song Sparrow Hall, the event is also a fundraiser for the Shuswap Trail Alliance and the Shuswap Food Action Society.

First published in 2017, the book details several aspects of the region, with chapters on the watershed, the region’s geography and ecology, the Secwépemc people and the history of settlement. Upon its release, Cooperman said the book was received with positive reviews locally and provincewide.

“After David Suzuki read it, he wrote, ‘Every community should have a book like Everything Shuswap,’” said Cooperman. “The book was so popular that the first printing sold out within the first two years, subsequently a second printing was done and it too sold out in two years.”

Cooperman said more than 4,000 copies of Everything Shuswap have sold since its initial release, and explained the upcoming second edition includes some major changes/updates.

While the May 12 event was prompted by the book’s re-release, Cooperman said the celebration will focus more on Everything Shuswap Volume 2 – currently a work in progress.

“Volume 2 is about the Shuswap, the way it is now,” said Cooperman. “There’s four chapters: one is communities, one is arts and culture, then there’s sports and recreation and economy. These are all important topics that make the Shuswap a great place to live and visit, so I’m bringing in speakers to speak about these topics.”

Guest speakers at the May 12 event will be doing five-minute presentations in a format Cooperman described as “mini-TEDTalks.” Guest speakers include Columbia Shuswap Regional District Area G Director Natalya Melnychuk, visual artist Lisa Figueroa, Neskonlith storyteller and teacher Kenthen Thomas, Shuswap Trail Alliance co-founder Phil McIntyre-Paul, Shuswap Recreation Society director Darby Boyd, Shuswap Economic Development Society director John Reed and Shuswap Community Futures Director Rob Marshall.

Tying the event together will be live music featuring some of the Shuswap’s talented musicians.

“The evening will begin with some extraordinary jazz by the Liam Nadurak Jazz Quartet, with Liam on trumpet, Jake McIntyre-Paul on bass, Jordan Dick on guitar and Will Friesen on drums,” said Cooperman. “Next up will be some unique folk music featuring the old-time country blues and ragtime duo, Chicken-Like Birds with Ari Lantala and Jasmin Frederickson. At the end of the evening there will be an opportunity to dance to some groovy rock n’ roll from the Canoe Rockers, featuring Dan West on keyboards, Richard Sevigny on guitar and Mike Chubey on drums.”

Doors for the gala open at 6 p.m., with presentations and music beginning at 7. The book will be available for purchase in the lobby when the doors open and during the breaks. Tickets are by donation and should be purchased in advance at celebrateshuswap.ca.

