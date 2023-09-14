Musical ensemble Qairo will be performing at Song Sparrow Hall on Thursday, Sept. 14. (Qairo/Facebook photo)

Musical ensemble Qairo will be performing at Song Sparrow Hall on Thursday, Sept. 14. (Qairo/Facebook photo)

Music for dancing: Qairo’s Salmon Arm concert a wildfire relief fundraiser

Musical ensemble peforming at Song Sparrow Hall

An evening of live music and dance will also serve as a fundraiser for wildfire relief in the Shuswap.

On Thursday, Sept. 14, Song Sparrow Hall welcomes Qairo for its first Salmon Arm performance.

Described as a “fiery and dynamic ensemble that combines the emotional charged vocals and pulsing rhythms of flamenco with the infectious melodies and tonalities of the Mediterranean diaspora,” the Bordeaux, France-based group plays music for dancing, with dancers that include former Salmon Arm resident Lia Grainger, who last performed in town with another ensemble, Fin de Fiesta.

All proceeds from the Sept. 14 show will benefit Shuswap wildfire relief fundraising efforts. This is a licensed, all-ages event. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with showtime at 7. For tickets and info, visit songsparrowhall.ca.

Read more: Fiery, dynamic musical ensemble Qairo to heat up Song Sparrow Hall stage in Salmon Arm

newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Arts and EntertainmentSalmon Arm

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Wildfire-inspired West Kelowna short film debuts in Vernon

Just Posted

Skid Row and Buckcherry were set to storm the stage in Penticton, but cancelled due to health concerns for Skid Row’s lead singer. (Submitted)
Skid Row and Buckcherry cancel Penticton concert over health concerns

Penticton Search and Rescue had to take an injured ATV rider 13km to get them to a waiting ambulance on Sept. 8. (PENSAR - Facebook)
Injured ATV rider rescued near Olalla

Skiers from across the Interior compete in the Sporting Life OK NGSL Zone Finals on March 4 and 5, 2023, at the Apex Mountain Resort near Penticton. (Photo- Greg Jaron)
Apex Mountain to offer parents GPS device that can track their kids on the slopes

Tazz’s diverse performances have solidified his position as a sought-after comedic sensation. (Train Wreck Comedy)
Train Wreck Comedy Cares pulls the laughs into Vernon, Penticton