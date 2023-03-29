Music, art and theatre on display at Ignite the Arts this weekend in Penticton

A parade for no reason, 1 minute plays, 50 musical acts from March 29 to April 2

The free to attend Movable Feast brings to the stage an outstanding lineup of Indigenous artists, including Juno award winners Digging Roots playing at the Cleland Theatre on March 29. The event is part of the Ignite the Arts Festival. (Contributed)

Get ready to experience an extravaganza of live music, theatre, dance, workshops and activities for the whole family at the 2nd annual Ignite the Arts Festival weekend, taking place from March 31 to April 2.

This weekend’s Ignite events promise to be even more spectacular than the last, with an incredible lineup of artists and venues, said the organizers.

Ignite the Arts debuts Wednesday, March 29, with a feast of Indigenous music and culture at Penticton’s Cleland Theatre, from 4:30 to 11 p.m.

Movable Feast March 29

A collaboration between 2 Rivers Remix, the En’owkin Centre and the Ignite the Arts Festival, the Movable Feast brings to the stage an outstanding lineup of Indigenous artists, including Juno award winners Digging Roots, the soulful expressions of Kym Gouchie, 2-Spirit Diva Madeline Terbasket, R & B pop It-Girl Nimkish, internationally acclaimed roots rock reggae group The Spiritual Warriors and more. The evening is free to attend.

50 Musical Acts

Venues such as the iconic Dream Cafe, the intimate Tempest Theatre and the Elk’s Hall, will play host to a wide range of performances throughout the weekend.

The weekend’s musical lineup features over 50 musical acts with something for everyone, from folk and rock to reggae, electronica and hip hop, with a good dose of programming for kids including the creative genius, Al Simmons.

Parade For No Reason

The festival kicks off with a parade for no reason featuring the 12-piece brass band, Balkan Shmalkan, which will get everyone in the mood for the weekend’s festivities. The parade starts at 6 p.m., at the red-orange bridge by Penticton Art Gallery on March 31.

Later Friday night, a fire spinner will be outside the Elks at 8 p.m.

One Minute Plays

Come enjoy the spontaneous One Minute Play Festival at the Tempest Theatre on Saturday, April 1, at 6 p.m.

Other show-stoppers include the global blues, reggae and soul sounds of award-winning Digging Roots, art-rock sensation, Selina Martin; carnival dance party artists Blackberry Wood and internationally acclaimed music group The Spiritual Warriors of the Lilwat Nation, exquisite singer-songwriter Brandon Wolfe Scott, best known as the guitarist of Yukon Blonde.

See ignite.ca for the full festival line-up.

Tickets for the festival are $125 for the weekend, which includes a $15 voucher to spend on artist merchandise or at local venues. Youth tickets are $25 (ages 13-18), and kids 12 and under get in free.

