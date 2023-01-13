Monster trucks roll into Kelowna for first time since 2020

Kelowna resident Marvin Anderson will be driving his monster truck ‘Identify Theft’ at the Motorsport Spectacular held at Prospera Place this weekend. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

For the first time in more than three years, motocross and monster trucks are returning to Kelowna Prospera’s Place.

Motorsport Spectacular is making its return on Jan. 13 and 14 with a monster truck challenge, freestyle motocross and more.

Seven monster trucks will be in the event, including ‘Identify Theft’, who’s driven by Kelowna resident Marvin Anderson. He’s been in the business for 32 years, ever since he built his first truck. Over the years, he’s raised a family that’s come to every event with him.

“I wouldn’t want to be anything else, it’s an awesome job,” said Anderson. “When you love what you do, you don’t work a day in your life.”

Originally from Edmonton, Anderson has been driving Identify Theft for 10 years now.

“[This] is keeping me alive,” said Anderson. “I’m getting up there in age but these young guys give me a run for my money.”

Over a 32-year career, crashes happen and trucks break down, but they are just fixed up before every show and when they’re not performing, they’re in the shop.

“You don’t have time to get scared,” said Anderson. “It’s done, it’s over, you just fix what you broke.”

The other monster trucks included in the event are: California Kid, Spitfire, Sapphire, Rockstar, and Power Up.

For Prospera Place, they’re excited to have motorsport back in the arena.

“It’s kind of a full circle moment for us,” said GSL Senior Marketing Director George Fadel. “Although we have had concerts and shows and comedy events, this is the first monster truck show we’ve had post-COVID, we’re excited to welcome them back. It’s going to be a fun-filled action-packed set of shows.”

Except for hockey, a monster truck show was the last eventheld at Prospera before the pandemic hit in 2020.

Motorsport Spectacular is putting on three shows: Friday, Jan. 13 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 14 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

There is also a pit party an hour before each show, where people attending the event can go onto the motocross surface and see the trucks up close.

Tickets are still available and range from $15-$40.

