Meet Canucks’ mascot Fin at Party on the Plaza in Penticton

A baby looks pretty chill with Fin’s teeth nearby. Fun being had at the Party on the Plaza at the SOEC in Penticton on Sunday. (Monique Tamminga Western News) Party on the Plaza at the SOEC today before Vancouver Canucks play Winnipeg Jets. (Monique Tamminga Western News)

Come meet Canucks’ mascot Fin, enjoy games, bouncy castles, road hockey and many more festivities – all for free at the annual Canucks Young Stars Party on the Plaza at the South Okanagan Events Centre between 11 and 2 p.m. today.

The party takes place before the Vancouver Canucks take on the Winnipeg Jets at 2 p.m.

Don’t forget to treat yourself to a hot dog at the BBQ by donation with all proceeds going to a local minor hockey team. Afterwards, catch the Canucks and Jets game inside the SOEC. Tickets are still available.

