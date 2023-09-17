Meet Canucks’ mascot Fin at Party on the Plaza in Penticton

Come meet Canucks’ mascot Fin, enjoy games, bouncy castles, road hockey and many more festivities – all for free at the annual Canucks Young Stars Party on the Plaza at the South Okanagan Events Centre between 11 and 2 p.m. today.
The party takes place before the Vancouver Canucks take on the Winnipeg Jets at 2 p.m.
Don’t forget to treat yourself to a hot dog at the BBQ by donation with all proceeds going to a local minor hockey team. Afterwards, catch the Canucks and Jets game inside the SOEC. Tickets are still available.
