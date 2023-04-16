A Buddy Holly tribute artist performs in the Louisiana Hayride Show. (Contributed)

Louisiana Hayride Show returns to Okanagan Shuswap

Be transported back in time with tribute artists, live band performing classic hits

Get transported back in time with the Louisiana Hayride Show.

The live musical show featuring tribute artists and a live band is coming to the Okanagan-Shuswap next month. Stops include Lake Country on May 4 at the Creekside Theatre and Vernon on the 5th at the Performing arts Centre. Salmon Arm’s hayride goes on at the Song Sparrow Hall on May 7th and a show in Oliver at the Venables Theatre is scheduled for the next day.

All shows start at 7:30 p.m.

The Louisiana Hayride Show began in March 2010, performing across western Canada. In addition to classic music, the show includes comedic artists and historical tidbits about the songs and stories performed.

Iconic stars like Elvis Presley, Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynne, Ray Orbison and Shania Twain will be represented, performing well-known hits.

Visit hayrideshow.com to see the full schedule of shows across B.C. and Alberta and to buy tickets.

READ MORE: Salmon Arm Jazz Club welcomes Juno-award winning pianist

READ MORE: Shuswap’s Blu and Kelly Hopkins vying for Okanagan people’s choice award

