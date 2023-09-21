Live music to rule Armstrong park one more time

RULE 857 to play final Music in the Park series show Friday, Sept. 22, 6 p.m., Memorial Park

RULE 857, a North Okanagan classic rock band, will be the final performers of 2023’s Armstrong Music in the Park series Friday, Sept. 22, at 6 p.m. in Memorial Park. (Facebook photo)

Sun and live music will be the rule in Armstrong Friday night (Sept. 22).

Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce presents RULE 857 for its final Music in the Park live show of 2023, starting at 6 p.m. in Memorial Park.

The group was originally supposed to perform Friday, Aug. 18, but the event was cancelled due to area wildfires and smoke.

RULE 857 is a North Okanagan classic rock band that covers some of the greatest tunes from the 1960s through to the 1990s.

The group has a full sound accomplished by tight bass guitar lines, melodic synth, keyboards, solid percussion rhythms, effortless guitar riffs, scorching solos and vocals that will take you right back to the era of the tunes.

The “Rulers” consist of Jenn Boal (vocals, acoustic guitar); Jeff Gamble (vocals, lead guitar); Roy Pesklewis (bass guitar); Laverne Berget (keyboards); and Ish Din (drums).

Food truck for the evening is Wicked Waffles.

This is a free event, but please consider bringing a non-perishable food item for the Armstrong Food Bank or make a donation at the nearest Valley First branch, online at valleyfirst.com or Food Banks B.C.’s online donations portal.

Bring a blanket, chairs, snacks and beverages – even your dinner. Relax, enjoy the fresh air and time spent with family and friends.

This event may be live streamed – if so, it can be viewed on the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce Facebook page, so make sure you “Like” their page.

Vantage One Credit Union and the City of Armstrong are pleased to sponsor the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce Music in the Park.

READ MORE: Okanagan Vinyl Festival celebrates 10 years in Penticton

READ MORE: Vernon takes national arts and culture spotlight with festival

Live musicNorth Okanagan Regional District