Little Shop of Horrors takes over Penticton high school

A strange and dangerous plant has taken over Princess Margaret Secondary tonight (Feb. 1) through Sunday.

Princess Margaret Secondary’s Horseshoe Theatre is bringing the campy cult classic Little Shop of Horrors to the stage.

The dark comedy follows the path of Seymour Krelborn, an unlikely hero who works in Mushnik’s Flower Shop on Skid Row. He has hope of getting up and out somehow, someday, and maybe rescuing Audrey, a girl with a past, along with him. Enter a mysterious and interesting plant that seems to bring enormous good fortune. The good luck comes with a cost, though, as the Ronettes, the Greek Chorus of the show, take us through to the shocking finale.

“These kids have put in so much work into this show, and so have volunteers, parents, and staff. As an alumni of Horseshoe Theatre, these performers are bound to put on a good show,” said Ricki Forgan on Facebook. “Please support and go see their show so they can continue to fund future events.”

The show runs from Feb. 1 to 5 every night at 7 p.m., with a matinee on Sunday at 1 p.m. Tickets are $10 online, and $15 cash at the door.

