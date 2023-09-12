Attention all Swifties. The Let’s Get Swifty drag show sweeps into Oliver at Venables Theatre on Sunday, Sept. 17. (Poster)

“Let’s Get Swifty” drag show sweeps into the Okanagan

Taylor Swift fans can enjoy this fully immersive show at theatres in Oliver, Kelowna and Kamloops

Didn’t get to see Taylor Swift in concert or you did and would like to see more? Get ready to be swept off your feet when “Let’s Get Swifty” takes the Interior by storm with a drag show tribute to none other than Taylor Swift.

The lively gathering unites Taylor Swift fans with a drag show experience like no other at Kelowna’s Red Bird Brewing on Sept. 15, at Nightshift on 5th in Kamloops on Sept. 16.

A show was also scheduled for the Venables Theatre in Oliver on Sunday, Sunday, Sept. 17 but it has been cancelled.

From die-hard Swifties to casual listeners, this event creates a vibrant community of admirers who share a common love for Swift’s music with mesmerizing performances from Jade Jolie, Khalora Form, Sparkle and Belle Ini.

Show organizers say to expect ‘jaw-dropping dance routines, stunning costume changes, and impeccable lip-syncing that bring Taylor’s iconic melodies to life.’

Hosted by the Legendary Ella Lamoureux, a legendary figure in the drag scene, who takes the reins as your charismatic host for the night.

Secure your tickets at Rebellious Unicorns website.

