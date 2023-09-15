Laugh it up with Train Wreck Comedy in Oliver

If you’re still alive and you love laughing, you might be interested in checking out the “Hardly Dead Tour” in Oliver.

Train Wreck Comedy is pulling into the Venable Theatre on Saturday, Nov. 4, with legendary Canadian chuckle guru himself, Shaun Majumder.

Hailing from rural Newfoundland, Majumder’s journey to comedy stardom started with early stage performances in high school to a career that led him to become a beloved host on YTV and CBC’s Just For Laughs comedy series.

Rob Balsdon of Train Wreck Comedy said Majumder has appeared on ABC’s Detroit 1-8-7, NBC’s The Firm, FOX’s 24, as well as in TV series, including Cedric The Entertainer Presents, The Farrelly Brothers Unhitched, and CBC’s Hatching Matching and Dispatching.

“Majumder is one of the most recognizable faces in Canadian comedy, and what makes it even more remarkable is that this show is entirely fresh. I don’t mean it’s new for this year or this month; I mean this will be the very first time he has ever performed this show. That’s truly extraordinary,” said Balsdon.

Get your tickets now at www.trainwreckcomedy.com.

