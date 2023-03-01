FILE - Members of the band Kiss, from left, Tommy Thayer, Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons and Eric Singer attend the premiere of A&E Network’s “Biography: KISStory” in New York on June 11, 2021. Kiss have announced the final shows of their last tour, planning to hang up their platform boots after two back-to-back shows at Madison Square Garden in New York at the end of 2023. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

FILE - Members of the band Kiss, from left, Tommy Thayer, Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons and Eric Singer attend the premiere of A&E Network’s “Biography: KISStory” in New York on June 11, 2021. Kiss have announced the final shows of their last tour, planning to hang up their platform boots after two back-to-back shows at Madison Square Garden in New York at the end of 2023. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

Kiss reveal last dates of their farewell tour, ending in NYC

Showy veteran rock band’s swan song to include a November date in Vancouver

Rockers Kiss have announced the final shows of their last tour: The band plans to hang up their platform boots after two back-to-back shows at Madison Square Garden in New York at the end of 2023.

The last leg of the band’s 17-date North American tour kicks off in October in Texas and hits California, Washington, Canada, Tennessee, Indiana, Illinois, Maryland and then culminates in their hometown’s famous venue on Dec. 1 and Dec. 2.

“Kiss was born in New York City. On 23rd Street. Half a century ago. It will be a privilege and honor to finish touring at Madison Square Garden, 10 blocks and 50 years from where we first started,” said the band in a statement.

The band is currently made up of original members Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons as well as Eric Singer and Tommy Thayer. Their best-known songs include “Rock and Roll All Nite,” “I Was Made for Lovin’ You” and “Detroit Rock City.”

The tour includes a handful of Canadian dates, including Nov. 8 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver. Tickets will be available to the public on March 10 at livenation.com.

RELATED: Elton John pays tribute to Queen at his final Toronto show

Pop Music

Previous story
Two Victoria women promising to manipulate their way through new Big Brother season

Just Posted

Penticton RCMP says Wednesday morning’s fire in the 600-block of Pineview Road is “suspicious in nature.” (File photo)
Suspicious fire destroy 2 vehicles in Penticton neighbourhood, 1 car torched in separate incident

Penticton resident Seamus Kirby will serve 45 more days in jail for having a loaded handgun while having a 10 year firearm ban and a warrant out for his arrest. (File photo)
Penticton prolific offender gets 45 days for running from police with loaded gun

One of the five vehicles in the Flying Destruction bursts through an old trailer at the end of a day of races at the Penticton Speedway in a previous season. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Start your engines: Monster trucks, trailers returning to Penticton Speedway in 2023

Police had Highway 97 in Kaleden closed in both directions for two hours on Tuesday morning after a vehicle went down an embankment. The driver died at the scene. (DriveBC)
Driver dies in Highway 97 crash near Kaleden