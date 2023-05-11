Keremeos wine maker finds local fame on Farming For Love reality show

People can soon find out if Keremeos wine maker Charley Cotrill found love as the new CTV unscripted reality series Farming For Love is slated to begin airing on May 28.

It will air weekly at 7 p.m. on Sundays.

Charley is 25 years old, 6’1” tall and a second-generation wine producer at Robin Ridge Winery in Keremeos looking to meet his future wife.

Ready to wine and dine, here's Farmer Charley. Follow Charley's journey to find love when #FarmingForLove premieres May 28, on @CTV 🍷💚 pic.twitter.com/NCy3fRYVaZ — Farming For Love (@FarmingForLove) May 10, 2023

Cotrill was selected to be one of six eligible single Canadian farmers appearing on the show after a casting call was completed last June.

Filming occurred late last year in and around B.C.

Farming For Love is based on the international show The Farmer Wants A Wife and there are 10 episodes planned. The show will follow the journey of Charley and five others from across B.C. as they live and work together with those who applied and see if there is a match. Comedian Sabrina Jalees is hosting the CTV series.

There will be a series of challenges, group activities and one-on-one dates as the farmers attempt to find their true love.

“I don’t know how it is for everyone in the city but out here in the country, your plus-one has to be your best friend as well as your companion,” said Cortrill in his introduction video on Farming For Love.

He just built a house on the vineyard and he is hoping to one day fill it with a family.

