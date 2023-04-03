Kaley Cuoco has 1st child, a daughter, with Tom Pelphrey

Kaley Cuoco is flying high after giving birth to her first child.

The star of “ The Flight Attendant ” and “ The Big Bang Theory ” said on Instagram Saturday that she and fellow actor Tom Pelphrey now have a daughter named Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey.

“The new light of our lives!” Cuoco posted, along with a series of pictures of the baby, who was born Thursday. “We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle.”

Cuoco has been married twice before, most recently to equestrian Karl Cook. The two split in 2021. Last year she began dating Pelphrey, and in October they announced they were expecting a child together.

Cuoco, 37, appeared for 12 seasons on the CBS sitcom “The Big Bang Theory.” She has played the title role in “ The Flight Attendant ” on HBO Max for two seasons, and was nominated for an Emmy for each.

It’s also the first child for Pelphrey, 40, who has acted primarily in soaps, including “Guiding Light” and “As The World Turns.”

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Arts and EntertainmentEntertainment

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
New this week: Brooke Shields, ‘Grease’ prequel and NF album

Just Posted

Residents in support of restoring funding to the Penticton Art Gallery packed council chambers on Monday morning. (Brennan Phillips Western News)
‘I was blindsided’: Penticton Art Gallery makes impassioned plea for council to restore funding

Guided tours are back Saturday and Sundays at the Dominion Radio Astrological Observatory at White Lake starting April 8. Seen here is then UBC student Meiling Deng with one of the antennas she designed for use on the Canadian Hydrogen Intensity Mapping Experiment (CHIME) telescope unveiled in 2017 at the Observatory. (Western News file photo)
ET phone home: Observatory near Penticton re-opens for guided tours

For a few days, council voted to stop the $1.5 million last phase of the controversial bike lane through South Main St. But a flip flop re-vote by Coun. Ryan Graham sent the pedals back in motion. And just like Atkinson St. (as seen here) South Main will get bike lanes on either side of the street. (City of Penticton)
Letter: Penticton bike lane flip-flop vote leaves citizens feeling ‘hood winked’

The Vancouver-based brass band Balkan Shmalkan led the Parade for No Reason in downtown Penticton for the start of the Ignite the Arts Festival weekend organized by Penticton Art Gallery and Penticton Arts Council who have both had their funding cut by the city. (Brennan Phillips)
Letter: Ahead of Monday’s meeting, Penticton Arts Council pens passionate letter to city about funding cuts

Pop-up banner image