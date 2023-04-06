Jazz trio to perform at Summerland Community Centre

Sound Company, a Penticton-based jazz trio, will perform in Summerland on April 28. (Contributed)

Sound Company will perform in Summerland later this month as part of an ongoing mini-series of jazz concerts.

The concert will be held on Friday, April 28 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Summerland Community Centre 9710 Brown St.

Sound Company, a Penticton-based jazz trio, was formed in 2021. The trio consists of guitarist Robert Johnson, bassist Frank Artés and drummer Rod Rose.

Over the years, the three musicians have individually been part of numerous music projects, covering a variety of genres from blues to funk, jazz, big band and beyond. In addition, Johnson and Artés have been part of the legendary Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne band at various times. The group has performed at the Dream Cafe in Penticton

Sound Company plays a wide-ranging mix of instrumentals and vocal tunes comprised of old-style blues from Ray Charles to Willey Dixon, Latin-inspired original compositions influenced by Carlos Jobim, some funky jazz standards and even a little Chuck Berry.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. to a cafe-style ambience and with a cash bar for wine and beer.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at Artisans of the Okanagan, 13211A N. Victoria and at the door. For e-tickets, please check the instructions on the Centre’s home page at summerlandcommunitycentre.ca.

