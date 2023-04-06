Sound Company, a Penticton-based jazz trio, will perform in Summerland on April 28. (Contributed)

Sound Company, a Penticton-based jazz trio, will perform in Summerland on April 28. (Contributed)

Jazz trio to perform at Summerland Community Centre

Sound Company part of a series of jazz concerts

Sound Company will perform in Summerland later this month as part of an ongoing mini-series of jazz concerts.

The concert will be held on Friday, April 28 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Summerland Community Centre 9710 Brown St.

Sound Company, a Penticton-based jazz trio, was formed in 2021. The trio consists of guitarist Robert Johnson, bassist Frank Artés and drummer Rod Rose.

READ ALSO: Community centre has served Summerland for 50 years

Over the years, the three musicians have individually been part of numerous music projects, covering a variety of genres from blues to funk, jazz, big band and beyond. In addition, Johnson and Artés have been part of the legendary Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne band at various times. The group has performed at the Dream Cafe in Penticton

Sound Company plays a wide-ranging mix of instrumentals and vocal tunes comprised of old-style blues from Ray Charles to Willey Dixon, Latin-inspired original compositions influenced by Carlos Jobim, some funky jazz standards and even a little Chuck Berry.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. to a cafe-style ambience and with a cash bar for wine and beer.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at Artisans of the Okanagan, 13211A N. Victoria and at the door. For e-tickets, please check the instructions on the Centre’s home page at summerlandcommunitycentre.ca.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘How to Blow Up a Pipeline’ explores vigilante eco-sabotage

Just Posted

Two families fled war torn Ukraine and now live with a host family in Penticton, settling in and celebrating their new safe living. (Submitted)
Host families needed as more Ukrainians flee war to the Okanagan

Sound Company, a Penticton-based jazz trio, will perform in Summerland on April 28. (Contributed)
Jazz trio to perform at Summerland Community Centre

The Penticton Vees used a 5-1 victory Wednesday night, to sweep the Trail Smoke Eaters in the first round of the BCHL Playoffs. (Photo- Jennifer Small)
Penticton Vees sweep Trail Smoke Eaters, head to 2nd round of playoffs

Penticton city staff says it’s set aside funds over the years in preparation of the federal government’s decision. (Western News file photo)
Penticton left to pay $1.75 million in RCMP wage increases

Pop-up banner image