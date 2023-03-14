Splatsin and Okanagan First Nations women wear orange to remember the missing children at the Iam Woman, Hear me Laff comedy show March 11 at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre. (Dyan Honeygal photo)

Indigenous ladies laugh it up at Vernon show, while remembering the children

Sea of orange fills theatre for Women’s Day comedy show

While clutching their sides in laughter, a sea of orange-clad women filled the seats for a special International Women’s Day show March 11.

A group of 54 women from Splatsin and Okanagan First Nations and amazing allies laughed out loud at the I am Woman, Hear me Laff comedy show at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre.

Everyone in the group wore orange to remember the missing children and never forget the legacy of the Indian Residential Schools.

Gloria Morgan was the organizer and said that it certainly was “mature content,” but with a belly laugh.

Tammy Bird, one of the attendees, said: “The show was just amazing. It was the best side-holding, rib-hurting, fight for air, eyelash crying off, getting a major laugh headache, almost peeing my pants great time!”

The tickets were donated by the Shuswap Okanagan Women’s Wellness Day funds.

Morgan said that they are working on plans to fundraise for their next outing.

First Nations womenMissing womanVernon

