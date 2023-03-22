High dive show making big splash into Penticton Peach Fest

Flying Fools will jump into a water-filled tank, in the middle of the park, from heights of three, six, nine and 25 metres. (Submitted)

A new high-flying dive show is planning on making a big splash at this year’s Penticton Peach Festival.

The Flying Fools High Dive Show will perform at Okanagan Lake Park from Aug. 10 to 13. They last performed in Penticton seven years ago.

The Flying Fools, based in Quebec, have performed around the world including South Africa, Europe, Bermuda and throughout North America.

Divers will jump into a water-filled tank, in the middle of the park, from heights of three, six, nine and 25 metres. Up to five acrobats will dive at a once, combining skill, daring and comedy.

Yves Milord, spokesman for the Flying Fools, said they are thrilled to be returning to the Peach Festival.

“We love performing in Penticton,” Milord said. “The crowds are fantastic and what a venue … right on the shore of Okanagan Lake.”

In addition to being a world-class diver, Milord has acted as a consultant for Cirque du Soleil and was in charge of the Canadian team at the world cliff diving championships in Acapulco for more than a decade.

“Thanks to our sponsors, like RPR Heating, we are able to bring in world-class entertainment like the Flying Fools,” said Shawna Guitard, Peach Festival president.

The Flying Fools join a huge adrenaline-pumping entertainment line-up which includes the high flying flipping tricks of Mega Motocross and the return of the Skyhawks parachute team.

There is no admission charge to the Flying Fools, or any other entertainment at Peachfest. The 76th annual Peach Festival is scheduled Aug. 9-13. For further information go to peachfest.com.

READ MORE: ‘Thrilling, scary, unbelievable’: Mega Motocross returning to Penticton Peach Festival

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.